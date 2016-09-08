Fears for welfare of 22-year-old man last seen at his Headingley home four days ago

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a 22-year-old man who has gone missing in Leeds.

Matthew Smith was last seen at his home in Cardigan Road, Headingley, on Sunday. He is described as white, 6ft 1in tall, of medium build with ginger hair.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are concerned for Matthew’s welfare as he has not been seen for some time.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.”

Call 101 quoting log 1001 of September 7 with information.