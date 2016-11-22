Fears grow for safety of missing walker

POlice have issued a missing person appeal to try and locate a keen walker who was last known to have set out on a walk in the Yorkshire Dales.

Friends of 62-year-old Kathryn Summersgill raised the alarm and reported her missing yesterday after she went for a walk on Friday but hasn’t been seen since.

She was last seen leaving her Renault Clio in Buckden car park at 9.25am on Friday.

North Yorkshire Police, who are now currently running searches in the area, are appealing to local residents or other walkers who may have been on similar routes on Friday or over the weekend to recall whether they saw her.

Her regular walking routes include

•Buckden-Cray Gill- Yockenthwaite – Lamgstrothdale- Buckden

•Buckden- Redmire Woods- along river Wharfe to Starbottom – Buckden

•Buckden – through Rakes Wood to the lead mine at Buckden Ghyll – Starbottom – Buckden

Kathryn recently moved into the area from Worcester and has links with the Ilkley area. She is a keen walker and is known to visit the Yorkshire Dales regularly, so has a good knowledge of the local area but a police spokesperson said with the recent weather and temperatures they had become “increasingly concerned”.

Pass information via 101 and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote incident number 12160211085.