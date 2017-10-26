Fears ISIS could target tourists in Caribbean

Tourists visiting the Caribbean islands are being warned about possible attacks by ISIS militants returning from from the Middle East.

Fighters hailing from Trinidad and Tobago are attempting to return home as ISIS loses ground in the Middle East and government officials fear that the Caribbean could become a new target.

When asked about the risks of ISIS members returning to the country, Major General Edmund Dillon, minister of national security for Trinidad and Tobago, said, 'It is not a matter of yes, but when."

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is taking measures to prevent fighters from returning to the islands, according to PJMedia.

'Per capita, Trinidad has the greatest number of foreign fighters from the Western Hemisphere who have joined the Islamic State,' John Estrada, a former U.S. ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, told The New York Times.

The tiny country has a population of 1.3 million citizens, only 104,000 of whom are Muslim.

At least 130 of them have traveled to Syria to fight with ISIS, according to Trinidad figures between 2013 and 2014.

In 2007, terrorists from the country and neighboring Guyana planned an attack on fuel tanks at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. The terrorists were sentenced to life in prison in 2012.