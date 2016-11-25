Fears over safety of missing Mia

Police say they are becoming concerned for the welfare of a pensioner who has been reported missing in Doncaster.

Mia Bell, also known as Maria, was last seen near to Sainsbury’s supermarket in Edenthorpe at around 3pm on Tuesday.

She is described as being of thin build, 5ft 8ins tall, with long waist-length brown hair and it is believed she was last seen wearing a black knee-length padded jacket with fur trim on the hood, black tracksuit trousers with a thin piping down the side of the leg and black boots with a heel.

If you have any information call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 889 of Thursday November 24.