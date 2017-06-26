Festival fans offered one small hope of Glastonbury returning in 2018

Exhausted festival goers are heading back from Glastonbury today and it will be slightly longer than usual before they can head back to Worthy Farm.

Lucky ticket holders have enjoyed a weekend of huge music stars performing across hundreds of stages at the massive festival in Somerset.

Jealous music fans watched on from home as Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran headlined the Pyramid Stage in front of thousands of revellers.

However, fans hoping to return to the farm next year are in for disappointment as the festival is set to take a break for a 'Fallow Year'.

Glastonbury will return from its break in 2019 after the site recovers from hosting thousands of music fans for five days.

Fans can still register now for tickets in 2019 which are expected to cost upwards of £230.

Despite organiser Michael Eavis saying Glastonbury will not return in 2018, Somerset Live have reported that he may change his mind on one condition.

Mr Eavis reportedly stated during a Q&A at the Speakers Forum after Glastonbury that if his favourite band reformed then the festival may go ahead.

He told the audience: "There's one band I want to reform - if they reform I'll change my mind. It's not One Direction ."

Mr Eavis said that he'd love to host Fleetwood Mac but has previously struggled to agree a price with their managers but suggested Stevie Nicks could return as a solo artist.