Fifth man charged over murder of Raheem Wilks in Leeds

A fifth man has been charged over the murder of Raheem Wilks.

Cornelia Benjamin, 21, of, Chapeltown, was remanded into custody at Leeds Crown Court on Monday after the death of Wilks, who was shot on January 26.

He was arrested last Thursday by detectives, police revealed today (Wednesday).

Benjamin will be among five people to be tried over Wilks' murder on October 16.

Dad-of-one Raheem Wilks, 19, died on January 26 this year after an incident in Gathorne Terrace, Harehills.

Hundreds of people gathered for the funeral of Mr Wilks in April, at St Aidan’s Parish Church on Roundhay Road.

Mr Wilks is the brother of Leeds United player Mallik Wilks, who is currently on loan at Accrington Stanley.