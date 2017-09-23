Film star Colin Firth is Italian now, and it's because of Brexit

Colin Firth has reassured fans that he will remain “extremely British” after Brexit prompted him to get an Italian passport.

The Oscar-winning actor, known for playing stiff upper-lipped Brits such as Mr Darcy and King George VI, has become a dual UK and Italian citizen as a result of growing “uncertainty” following Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.

Livia Giuggioli, his Italian film producer wife of 20 years, is applying for a British passport, and their children have had dual citizenship since birth. The Kingsman star, 57, said in a light-hearted statement that the idea seemed “sensible” in the current political climate.

My wife and I are both extremely proud of our own countries. We feel that we’ve made a gift of that to each other,” he said.

“Our children have been dual citizens since the beginning. We never really thought much about our different passports.

“But now, with some of the uncertainty around, we thought it sensible that we should all get the same. “I will always be extremely British (you only have to look at or listen to me). “Britain is our home and we love it here.

“Despite the enticements of my profession to relocate to more remunerative climes I’ve always chosen to base my career out of the UK and pay my taxes here. That hasn’t changed.” The couple were married in Britain and their two sons, Luca and Matteo, were both born in Rome.

“I married into Italy (and anyone will tell you when you marry an Italian you don’t just marry one person; you marry a family and perhaps an entire country…)” he continued.

“Like almost everybody, I have a passionate love of Italy and joining my wife and kids in being dual citizens will be a huge privilege.” Firth previously branded Brexit a “disaster of unexpected proportions”, telling an Austrian newspaper four months after the vote that it “does not have a single positive aspect” for “enthusiastic Europeans” like himself.

The Italian interior ministry confirmed that Firth was granted Italian citizenship on Friday.