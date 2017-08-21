Filmore & Union to offer health food options for summer holiday

Health food restaurant chain Filmore & Union has partnered with John Lewis in Leeds to offer local children aged 6-12 a free health-driven summer school.

The summer school event, which will take place at John Lewis in Leeds as part of a week of children’s activities run by the retailer, is designed to help parents and their children understand how they can enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

Taking place on Saturday August 26 at 12-3pm, free summer school activities will include a children’s yoga session delivered by Chapel Allerton-based Yoga Kula, a fun food quiz, and healthy rocky road making with nutritional consultant Melanie Hadida.

Filmore & Union was founded in 2011 by former wellness clinic owner Adele Ashley who started creating recipes from a test kitchen in Wetherby in response to the lack of healthy restaurant and take-away options in the region.

In 2012, the first Filmore & Union restaurant was opened in the centre of York and there are now 13 restaurants/take-aways across the North of England including Wetherby, Moortown, Harrogate, and Ilkley.

The company has also formed a partnership with retailer John Lewis and now has a café within the John Lewis store in York.

Ms Ashley said the summer school event could be rolled out across the country if it was successful.

She said: “When I launched Filmore & Union, I set out to provide a vibrant selection of fresh, unprocessed foods, which are also delicious, for people of all ages and backgrounds to help them feel re-energised. Healthy lifestyles are now firmly in the spotlight but some of the messages coming from the media aren’t the most positive, especially for young people.

“We are offering this free summer school to give children and their parents from across Yorkshire the opportunity to see how eating well and staying active is all about feeling good on the inside, not what you look like on the outside.”