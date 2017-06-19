Filmore & Union to open cafe in John Lewis

Healthy food cafe Filmore & Union is to take up residency on the ground floor of the York store of John Lewis.

The opening is the first for the company at a major retail site and now takes the total number of Filmore & Union cafes, bakeries and restaurants to 14.

Founded in Yorkshire in 2012 by entrepreneur and former wellness clinic owner Adele Ashley, Filmore & Union has built up a strong regional following for its mixture of fresh, seasonal and wholesome food and drink.

Ms Ashley said she founded the firm out of a desire to create healthier options for people eating out.

She said: “Our partnership with John Lewis York marks a big milestone for Filmore & Union as it’s our first cafe in a major retail site.

“We’re thrilled to be working with John Lewis as they are the perfect brand fit for us.

“Our success is due to our loyal customers who share our passion for eating well and we hope to attract many more at John Lewis.”

Emma Greendale, head of branch at John Lewis York, said; “We’re delighted to welcome Filmore & Union into our shop and to be part of their expansion.

“It’s a well known and popular cafe across Yorkshire and we’re sure our customers will love their fresh and wholesome food.”

Filmore & Union was voted one of the The Sunday Times Top 3 UK health eateries in 2016 and was shortlisted for one of the top awards at The Yorkshire Post’s Excellence in Business Awards.

They are also accredited by Coeliac UK and have received a commendation from the Free From awards for their dedication and passion to catering for those avoiding gluten and dairy.

Filmore & Union now has a number of outlets around the region including in Harrogate, Batley, Leeds, Skipton, Beverley and Ilkley.