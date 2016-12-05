Mobile phone technology firm Filtronic​ ​said it traded strongly in the first half ​and quadrupled​ the revenue it made in the same period last year, boosted by the popularity of mobile phone games such as Pokemon Go.

The Leeds-based firm report​ed revenues of £21.6m​ in the six months to November 30​, ​more than ​quadrupling the £4.5m made in the same period last year.

The firm said the improved financial performance was driven by increased sales of its new ultra wide band integrated antennas to​ ​its leading customer, following the successful product launch earlier ​this year​.​

​F​ree-to-play location based reality mobile game​s such as Pokemon Go​​ haven’t just boosted the likes of Nintendo. The game ​took the world by storm as mesmerised players scout​ed​ their local environment in search of the virtual monsters​.

Rob Smith, CEO of the Leeds-based firm, said: “Pokemon Go ​wa​s the latest phenomenon to drive telecoms infrastructure. Until now it​was driven by people watching Netflix and BBC iPlayer, but with Pokemon Go, it’s completely different. ​“​The game encourages people to go out and use the 4G service and they consume data in a different way as the game is permanently on. You have to be connected all the time or you lose all your Pokemons. It’s increasing demand for wireless telecom services.”

​Mr ​Smith believes it is only time before other titles will be launched, boosting demand further for Filtronic’s technology. “It’s inevitable that some other old titles will come out - all the games from 20 years ago as well as new titles,” he said.

The big seller​ at the moment​ ​for Filtronic ​is integrated ultra-wide band antennas. Every time a new spectrum is released, the network operators have to spend a lot of money, but with an integrated ultra-wide band antenna, one antenna will do the job.

​The £21.6m revenue haul​ included £18.7m from Filtronic Wireless and £2.9m from Filtronic Broadband. The net cash balance at the period end was £700,000, an £1.1 million upswing on net debt of £400,000 the previous year.

The group cautioned however that while it is pleased with the progress made during the six month period and confident about the long-term prospects for the business, it remains mindful that sales are currently concentrated on a small number of customers.

“Roll-out programmes for wireless infrastructure projects are naturally very lumpy and we expect that visibility on the pattern of customer orders will be limited until our antenna products gain greater traction across the broader market,” said Mr Smith.

​The group said ​Filtronic Wireless has strengthened its sales teams across E​urope, the Middle East ​and Africa (EMEA) and North America to target opportunities with mobile network operators and is now seeing a growing pipeline of new business opportunities.

Broadband ​is seeing growth in sales of Orpheus, the ​c​ompany’s latest generation of E-band transceivers, with increasing demand from ​its​ lead customer.