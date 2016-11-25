Finance deal opens doors for expansion

Barnsley-based distinction Doors is looking at new international markets following a the signing of an £11.5m finance package from Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking.

Distinction Doors is planning to use the asset-based lending facility to help build stock for the Next Generation Door product range which will be launching in 2017.

The business operates 24 hours a day, five days a week, and ships products across the UK and Ireland. It is looking at international exporting opportunities in the near future.

With a turnover of £42m, Distinction Doors is the leading supplier of composite doors in the UK and employs 112 people at its Barnsley site.

Vickie Brown, finance director at Distinction Doors, said: “Since we formed in 2004, Distinction Doors has been going from strength to strength, now holding more than half of the composite door market share in the UK. We began talks with Lloyds Bank prior to a management buyout in January 2015 and they were happy to support and advise us even while they weren’t our bank.”