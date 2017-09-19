Fine for Harrogate newsagent after cigarette sale to teenager

A Harrogate newsagent has been fined by North Yorkshire County Council Trading Standards for selling cigarettes to a teenager.

Alan Wilkinson was fined £290 plus legal costs for selling the cigarettes to a 15-year-old. His prosecution was part of an investigation by NYCC's Trading Standards into the illegal sale of cigarettes and tobacco products across the county.

Matt O’Neill, the County Council’s Assistant Director of Growth, Planning and Trading Standards, said: “We work hard with retailers to prevent under-age sales of tobacco and take action against those that ignore our advice.

"Retailers must implement processes to prevent sales like this from occurring for we will not allow the tobacco control strategy to be undermined by anyone that supplies cigarettes to minors."