Fine for Leeds retailer selling rotten fruit

A Leeds retailer has been ordered to pay £3,400 for selling rotten fruit and vegetables that failed to meet basic standards.

Mohammad Ozair Siddique, director of Leeds City Stores Ltd, admitted breaching EU marketing rules for fresh produce following a seven-month investigation by the Rural Payments Agency’s (RPA).

Mr Siddique pleaded guilty to the charges at Leeds Magistrates Court on October 28 on behalf of the company, of Shepherds Lane in Chapeltown, and was fined £1,000, £2,293 costs and a £100 victim surcharge.

