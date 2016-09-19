Finnish company to keep on Yorkshire workers after deal

Enviro Wipes, a market leader in supplying recyclable industrial wipes, has been sold to Finnish multinational textile service group Lindstr​o​m.​

Lindstrom said all 40 Enviro Wipes staff will be kept on after the deal​. The Bradford-based business provides, collects, launders and delivers multi-use cotton wipes across the UK and Ireland.​ It also sells a range of products, such as soap, gloves, protective creams and storage bins.

Soresh Meeda, managing director of Lindstrom UK, said: “Joining forces with Enviro Wipes provides a great opportunity for us to start with a totally new service in the market. Our new partner has a solid foundation, great products and fantastic customers.”

Mr Meeda said the acquisition was part of Lindstrom’s strategy to strengthen and grow its operations in the UK.

Directors George Parker, Alan Green and Phil Walker will exit the business, with finance director Mr Walker remaining in post during the next few months to help with the transition.

Mr Parker said: “Our company remains successful, but we’ve now reached a stage in its growth when we need to make significant changes, to ensure it has the best possible future.

“In Lindstrom, we’re confident we’ve found the ideal buyer. They’re a large, very successful, family-owned company, which is a leading player in the European textile rental market. The organisation has very high standards in areas such as safety, hygiene and sustainability.”