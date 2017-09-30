Fire at derelict building in Bradford

Firefighters have been battling a blaze at a derelict building in Bradford which broke out shortly after midday.

Crews from Bradford, Leeds, Odsal and Shipley were called to the scene on Usher Street at 12.30pm, to reports that the building was well alight.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire had taken hold on the ground floor of the three storey building, which is close to the Bowling Park Primary School.