Fire breaks out at former college in West Yorkshire

Five fire crews have been tackling a blaze at a derelict building in Bradford tonight.

Fire broke out around 7pm this evening at what was Yorkshire Martyrs Catholic Colllege at Westgate Hill Street in the Tong area of the city.

The fire was on two sides of the two storey building after starting on the ground and first floor. Four fire-fighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the blaze using two two main jets and a ventilation fan.

Appliances from Bradford, Cleckheaton, Odsal and Stanningley attended along with a specialist command unit from Featherstone.