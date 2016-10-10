Fire breaks out at West Yorkshire restaurant

A fire broke out in the kitchens of a West Yorkshire vineyard’s restaurant last night.

Firefighters from Holmfirth, Meltham and Huddersfield were dispatched to Holmfirth Vineyard at around 8.45pm.

They used two hose reels, four sets of breathing apparatus and positive pressure ventilation equipment while putting out the fire at the restaurant in Woodhouse Lane, Holmebridge.

The vineyward at Woodhouse Farm run tours and a gift shop alongside the restaurant.