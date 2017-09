Have your say

A fire broke out at a home in North Yorkshire.

Firefighters were called to the property in New Village, Ingleton, Craven, at around 8.30pm last night (Sunday).

Crews from Bentham and Settle attended the scene, where a fire had taken hold in a first floor bedroom.

They extinguished the flames using 6 breathing apparatus, two hose reels, positive pressure ventilation and a thermal imaging camera.