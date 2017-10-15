Fire breaks out in roof of commercial building in Scarborough

Fire crews are set to re-visit a commercial premises in Scarborough today after a fire in the roof overnight.

Three appliances from Scarborough, Filey and Robin Hoods Bay were called to North Cliffe Avenue at around 2am today (Sunday).

They used two hose reel jets and hydraulic cutting gear whilst at the incident in order to put out the fire, which was confined to the roof of the property.

A North Yorkshire fire spokesperson said the Scarborough fire crews will be revisiting this incident at some point again during the day.