Fire crews tackle blaze at a former college site in Bradford

A former Catholic College in West Yorkshire was totally engulfed by fire in a blaze overnight.

Eight pumps from across West Yorkshire fire and rescue as well as the aerial ladder platform tackled the blaze at around midnight at Yorkshire Martyrs Catholic College on Westgate Hill in the Tong area of the city.

Appliances from Bradford, Cleckheaton, Odsal, Dewsbury, Fairweather Green, Stanningley and Shipley attended along with supporting appliances and officers from throughout the Brigade as all of the three storey building was alight.