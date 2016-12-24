Fire crews tackle blaze at mill complex

Over 60 fire-fighters from across West Yorkshire have been tackling a large blaze at a mill complex in Bradford overnight.

The complex, at Spring Mill Street, is made up of individual units and one of the units was 90 per cent consumed by the fire which broke out just after 4am.

Four jets, one aerial platform, six fire-fighters wearing breathing apparatus, one ground monitor and one water curtain were used to tackle the fire which is now under control and is being damped down by crews still at the scene.

Crews from Idle and Shipley were initially called out and they were assisted by further appliances, support crews and specialist officers from throughout the brigade area.