Fire investigators’ verdict on blaze at old Leeds printing factory

A blaze which destroyed a former printing factory in the middle of Leeds was started by accident, fire investigators have said.

Fire crews were called to the old Polestar Petty premises on Whitehall Road in Holbeck at about 12.40pm on Friday.

Ten fire engines and two aerial appliances were involving in tackling the fire at the unoccupied premises.

Video: Probe after fire wrecks part of old Leeds printworks

The single storey building partially collapsed and was completely destroyed by the fire ultimately.

However, firefighters were successful in stopping it spreading to surrounding buildings.

Incident Commander Ian Bitcon said: “Actions taken by the initial crews played a huge part in ensuring that surrounding buildings were protected and this meant that the incident could be dealt with quickly.”

The fire service said no-one was injured by the fire.

Firefighters remained on site throughout Friday night and finally left at around 3pm on Saturday, passing the premises back into the hands of the property owners.