Fire wrecks bedroom in Mirfield blaze

An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire at a house in Mirfield.

Firefighters were called to the property in Nettleton Road shortly before 5pm yesterday and used a hose reel and two breathing apparatus as they tackled the fire in an upstairs bedroom.

The alarm had been raised by a neighbour who saw smoke coming from an upstairs window and feared there may be people trapped inside.

While this was not discovered to be the case, back up was needed to extinguish the fire, with crews from Mirfield, Dewsbury and Huddersfield called in.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Extensive damage was caused to the upstairs of the property.

“A fire investigating officer attended and is going back this morning.”

The investigation into the cause of the fire continues today.