Firefighters called out to assist ambulance crew in Harrogate

Firefighters were called out to assist paramedics attempting to reach an elderly man who fell and blocked access to a property in Harrogate.

Two crews from Harrogate scaled a nine meter ladder to gain access to the property on Cold Bath Road after the man fell in front of a door on Thursday (October, 5) at 7pm. Once inside they were able to allow paramedics inside to treat him.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said “We regularly assist other agencies, with our specialist equipment and skills, where there is risk to life or public safety. In this instance our ability to gain access to the property allowed the Ambulance Service to treat the casualty.”