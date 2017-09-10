Firefighters called out to rescue South Yorkshire woman who got her head stuck in a window

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have been called out to rescue a woman who got her head stuck in her kitchen window after she locked herself out.

Firefighters were called out to the incident in Clear View, Grimethorpe at around 7.50pm last night.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said the woman had climbed on top of a wheelie bin to try and climb through a small kitchen window at the property that had been left open.

She then got her head stuck as she tried to climb through, and firefighters had to break the window in order to free her from it.

The woman was uninjured.

A total of one appliance from Cudworth station was sent to the incident.