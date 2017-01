TWO people were injured in a two-car crash in the Baildon area of Bradford this morning.

Firefighters from Shipley and Idle cut the man and the woman free from the wreckage following the collision, which happened just before 11am today (Tues Jan 3) on Otley Road at its junction with Roundwood Road in Baildon near Shipley.

The man and woman were taken to hospital by ambulance.