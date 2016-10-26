Firefighters help mop up after York flats flooded

Firefighters pitched in with clean-up efforts after seven flats in York were flooded.

A crew from York Fire Station were called to Black Horse Lane at around 5.15pm to reports of water leaking from a boiler in a flat.

The water had flooded four adjacent flats as well as two below.

The crew isolated the electrics and water in the flat with the leaking boiler.

They even helped with the mopping up before handing over to the building’s management company.