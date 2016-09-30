Firefighters honoured after dramatic Leeds house blaze rescue

A Leeds mum has praised the firefighters who rescued her and her young daughter when a fire broke out in their home.

Vicky McLennan and her daughter, Isobelle, nine, were trapped in a top floor attic room after the blaze broke out in an airing cupboard and quickly spread.

Vicky, 42, had a mobile phone and dialled 999. The control room staff sent fire engines from Cookridge, Rawdon and Otley stations but the pair soon fell unconscious and stopped breathing.

Meanwhile, neighbours saw the fire and took action to rescue a man from the first floor of the property on Wharfe View, Pool-in-Wharfedale, before the firefighters arrived.

Within minutes, the firefighters got there and reached Vicky and Isobelle in time to give them life-saving treatment before they were taken to hospital.

This week, area manager Nick Smith from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service presented all individuals involved in the rescue in April with a Letter of Appreciation.

Vicky said: “It really means a lot to me to be able to thank the firefighters and the neighbours who came to our help that night.

“One of the neighbours has since told me that the fire engine had barely stopped and they were running.”