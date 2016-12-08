Firefighters rescue two people trapped inside flipped car

Two people were trapped inside a car last night after it flipped and landed on its side.

Firefighters from Castleford and Pontefract cut them free from the Renault after being called to Park Road in Glasshoughton at 9.15pm.

Once freed, both people were put in the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedics at the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman this morning said its officers had also attended the collision.

He said no other vehicles appeared to be involved and the people's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.