Firefighters search burning Keighley home amid fears of person inside

FIREFIGHTERS searched a burning building in Keighley last night after reports that a person could be trapped inside.

Crews from Keighley and Bingley were called to the house in Highfield Lane just after 11pm.

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said the house was well alight when they arrived, but a thorough search found nobody was inside.

An additional team from Silsden and an aerial appliance from Bradford were also drafted in to help bring put out the blaze.