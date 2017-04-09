Firefighters tackle blaze at derelict mushroom farm near Selby

Crews from North and West Yorkshire were drafted in to help tackle a large fire at an old mushroom farm last night.

Firefighters were dispatched to the derelict site in the village of Thorpe Willoughby, near Selby, shortly after 8pm.

Four engines from Selby, Pontefract and Garforth were at the scene for around four hours while the flames were put out.

North Yorkshire Fire Service said a large fire had taken hold in a disused building and the surrounding area due to the amount of waste on the site.

A spokesman said two main jets had been used to bring the fire under control.

All crews had left the scene by around midnight.