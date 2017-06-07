Firefighters tackle blaze at former school’s sports hall in Bradford

A fire has broken out at a former school building in Bradford.

Fire crews were called to the old Wyke Manor site on Mayfield Avenue at about 8.20pm.

The fire was in an old sports hall building, approximately 30 metres by 20 metres in size.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said about 40 per cent of the building was affected.

One unconfirmed report said the building’s roof was showing signs of collapse.

Clouds of smoke were said to be visible in the surrounding area.

Four fire crews remained in attendance at the scene of the incident at 9.45pm.