Firefighters tackled a blaze at a fish and chip shop in Huddersfield.

The fire broke out at the shop in Blackmoorfoot Road, Crossland Moor, at about 10.30pm yesterday (Thursday).

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews initially thought people may still be inside on arrival.

But, after searching the property, no-one was found.

A fire investigation officer also attended to investigate cause of fire.