Firefighters tackle blaze at West Yorkshire industrial site

Fire crews responded when a blaze broke out at an industrial premises in Ossett yesterday.

Crews were called to the Edward Clay building on Dewsbury Road shortly before 5.30pm.

An aerial appliance from Wakefield was in attendance along with firefighters from Ossett and Dewsbury.

They used breathing apparatus, one pump, the aerial appliance and high pressure fans while putting out the fire.

Firefighters remained on site for several hours to damp down and ensure the fire was fully extinguished.