Firefighters tackle serious blaze at farmhouse in South Yorkshire

Firefighters are this morning at the scene of a farmhouse blaze in Sheffield.

Fire crews were called to the farmhouse on Spout Lane in Stannington at about 3.10am.

The building was said to be “well alight” when firefighters arrived.

It was not immediately clear this morning whether anyone was in the farmhouse when the blaze broke out.

The fire is now under control but crews are continuing to damp down at the scene.

One report said a search of the property had still to be carried out because it had been deemed an unsafe structure.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said an investigation into the cause of the fire would take place once it was completely extinguished.

Further updates are due shortly, added the brigade in a statement.