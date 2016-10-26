Firefighters who rescued man from submerged car in running for Pride of Britain award

A pair of heroic West Yorkshire firefighters have been recognised for their efforts during the Boxing Day Floods at the Pride of Britain Awards.

Rastrick Fire Station's Andrew Lockwood and Gavin Shaw have made it to the finals of the competition, where the winners will be announced at a ceremony on Tuesday.

The firefighting duo sprung to action last winter to rescue a man from his vehicle after it was submerged in Mytholmroyd following severe flooding.

The Pride of Britain Awards are organised to celebrate the achievements of remarkable people.