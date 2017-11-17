Firefighters work through the night to tackle huge blaze in Rotherham

Have your say

Firefighters spent eight hours dealing with a huge blaze at a disused building in Rotherham overnight.

They received the call about the fire in Dalton Lane, Dalton, Rotherham, at 7pm and remained at the scene until 3am.

At the height of the blaze, five crews were called to the site to extinguish the blaze, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Crews are due to return this morning to check that the fire is fully out and to look into the cause of the blaze.

A spokesperson for the service said: "Firefighters worked hard to bring the fire under control.

"Fire crews left the scene at around 2am on Friday morning.

"An investigation into the cause of the fire will now take place."