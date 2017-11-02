First glimpse of what two new Leeds hospital sites could look like

Early proposals for two new hospital sites in Leeds have been revealed by health bosses, under ambitious plans to redevelop parts of Leeds General Infirmary.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (LTHT) has released artists’ impressions of plans for a state-of-the-art new healthcare building opposite Millennium Square in the city centre.

The proposals also outline plans to redevelop the city’s Children’s Hospital, currently based at the LGI’s Clarendon Wing.

Bosses at LTHT say they want to create “hospitals of the future”.

The new building opposite Millennium Square would be built on the site of the LGI’s old nurses home.

The plans are still subject to detailed national assessments before they can be given the go-ahead.

They are part of the Leeds Innovation District, unveiled by Leeds City Council last year as a flagship city centre scheme which would bring together Leeds’ universities and hospitals, and include a “21st century science park”.

Linda Pollard, chairwoman of LTHT, said: “Our hospitals have always been at the heart of the city so I am extremely pleased that the LGI site is an integral part of the proposed Innovation District with the many opportunities that brings.

“We are working closely with our partners including the local universities and Leeds City Council to develop the hospital for future generations, and enable us to continue to provide outstanding services into the 21st century.” The plans have been revealed after the LGI this week celebrated its 250th anniversary since it first opened in Leeds in the 18th century.

As previously reported by the YEP, LTHT on Tuesday launched a timeline, following the journey of the hospital through the decades, to mark the milestone.

LTHT says its vision for the upgrades to the LGI is based upon “the creation of bespoke buildings and facilities that are tailored to the needs of our patients”.

The plans say that the area around the Leeds Civic Hall, off Millennium Square, and the LGI and the university sites will be improved over time.

This includes improvements to roads, new pedestrian walkways and “open spaces for the community”.