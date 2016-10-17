First look: Biggest lantern festival in the UK set to light up Leeds

This is the first peek at what Leeds’ Roundhay Park will look like when it is decked out in spectacular Chinese lanterns for a magical festival next month.

Dragons the length of three buses and 40,000 light bulbs will be used to create more than 30 giant, handmade lantern displays which will illuminate some ten acres of the park.

Magical Lantern Festival Yorkshire is coming to Roundhay Park, Leeds, from November 25, 2016 to January 2, 2017.

The artist’s impressions here show just how illuminating the Magical Lantern Festival Yorkshire will be.

It will be the biggest Chinese lantern festival in the UK and is supporting the Jane Tomlinson appeal as its official charity partner.

Ian Xiang, creative director, said: “These images will give people a real sense of the scale that Magical Lantern Festival Yorkshire will bring to Roundhay Park this Christmas.

“Most of the lanterns have been made in my home town in China and are now currently sailing their way across the ocean, ready for us to begin installation of the giant and varied lanterns from the end of this month.”

The attraction will open on November 25 and run until January 2 next year.

Mr Xiang said he was very excited to be bringing the event to Leeds.

He added: “When I first came to the UK more than a decade ago, I realised there wasn’t a major lantern festival to celebrate the Chinese New Year and that’s when I decided I wanted to bring something so that people could experience what millions of people have been enjoying for thousands of years across Asia.

“Family is a big part of the global celebrations and that’s at the heart of what we are doing in Leeds, creating an event that can be enjoyed as a family.

“We will have around 40 lantern groups spread across three large gardens at Roundhay Park, which we think will look amazing, and I hope families agree.

“We will also have a wishing well at the event to help raise money for the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, which we hope will support this great charity.”

Mike Tomlinson, husband of the late Jane Tomlinson CBE of the charity, said: “It’s great to have the support for our charity from this completely new and exciting festival for Yorkshire. The plans for it look amazing and hopefully it’s something that can run long into the future.”

In addition to the Chinese lanterns, there will also be a separate entertainment area and food village, which is free to enter, with a paid-for outdoor ice rink, Santa’s Grotto, mini fun fair and virtual reality experience.

For more on the event and tickets see www.magicallantern.uk/yorkshire. Visitors can get 10 per cent off tickets when booking before October 31.

