First of a series of Brexit debates to be held

As 2017 dawns, Britain is still taking stock of the implications of Brexit and there is still much debate about how and when and perhaps even if the country will actually leave the EU.

To share ideas and views, a series of events are to be held at The Garden Rooms at Tennants in Leyburn with guest speakers.

Taking the form of quarterly informal lunches with guest speakers, the event will allow attendees to debate the current issues facing businesses in all sectors across North Yorkshire.

Although speakers will attend each meeting, there will be an emphasis on open debate and will focus on specific issues, questions and priorities posed by the audience.

The idea, organisers said, was to make sure that anyone who wishes to attend has the opportunity to speak and put their ideas forward.

The first lunch will take place at 12.15pm on Friday January 27.

The guest speakers will be Richmond MP Rishi Sunak and Mark Casci, Business Editor of The Yorkshire Post, with the initial event set to look at debating the potential opportunities and challenges that Brexit presents for our economy and communities.

A Supreme Court ruling on whether the proposals for Brexit should be debated in Parliament is also expected to be announced at some stage in the coming weeks, which could further shape the discussion. Article 50 was due to be triggered in the Spring, but this may now likely be delayed by the legal wranglings over Parliament’s role in the discussions.

The Garden Rooms is a multipurpose venue combining auctions, with the arts, education and events, which was completed in December 2014 and makes Tennants the largest auction house in the UK.

For further information and to book tickets, visit tennantsgardenrooms.co.uk