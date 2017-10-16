Fishing boat lands a prize catch for Yorkshire Post deputy editor

Have your say

THE Yorkshire Post’s deputy editor Ian Day is celebrating a picture perfect result in a prestigious photographic competition.

Ian’s shot of a fishing boat returning to Whitby was commended in the Take a View Landscape Photographer of the Year’s ‘home of amazing moments’ category.

It was also picked to feature in the awards book, Landscape Photographer of the Year: Collection 11, which is published today.

Ian said: “I am absolutely delighted to be commended in these prestigious awards, it’s a real honour that one of my images has been selected alongside some amazing landscape photography.

“It is brilliant to help promote our wonderful county, especially picturesque Whitby.”

The competition’s top prize of £10,000 went to Benjamin Graham, from near Bognor Regis, for his photo of sand dunes at West Wittering, West Sussex.

An industrial landscape at Grangemouth, Stirlingshire, a classic English field of poppies, an image of beach huts in Essex and a black and white photo of a person crossing a bridge in front of a torrent in Elan Valley, Wales, were among the category winners.

The competition was organised in association with VisitBritain and the GREAT campaign, which showcases moments and experiences that are unique to Britain.

A free exhibition of the best entries – including Ian’s photo of Whitby – will be held at London Waterloo station from November 20.

It will then embark on a tour of selected stations nationwide.