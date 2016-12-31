Fishing boat rescued after mechanical failure

A fishing boat was rescued early this morning after its gearbox failed.

The Redcar RNLI lifeboat was called into action early when a fishing boat suffered mechanical failure three miles north east of Redcar.

The two-man crew of the fishing boat alerted UK Coastguard just after midnight on December 31 when their craft suffered gearbox failure while they were preparing to bring ashore fishing gear ahead of predicted strong winds.

The Atlantic 85 class lifeboat Leicester Challenge III launched from Redcar and found the boat approximately half a mile east of the Saltscar Buoy.

A tow was rigged and the stricken craft was taken to the beach at Marske, near Redcar, where an RNLI shore party had made their way by land to assist with recovering the boat to safety on the beach.