Fishing rights available for ‘tranquil’ reservoir

A reservoir near Bingley that is home to rainbow trout is being offered up for lease by fishing clubs.

Site owners Yorkshire Water are currently marketing the angling rights to Eldwick, a five-acre body of water stocked with 280 perch as well as brown and rainbow trout.

The club which wins the lease will have the rights for the next five years, and will be able to re-stock the reservoir with other coarse species such as rud and roach.

Rainbow trout are popular with fly fishermen as they are the hardest-fighting type of trout.

Eldwick is set in a rural location popular for its peace and tranquility. The rights will be offered by an informal tender process, where clubs are asked to submit their best rental figure before November 18.

Georgina Hurley, land and property surveyor at Yorkshire Water, said:

“This is a great opportunity for a local fishing club to speak to us about leasing the fishing rights for Eldwick Reservoir. At Eldwick anglers can look forward to reeling in some great catches and we hope to gets lots of interest.”

For further information, please contact Georgina Hurley by emailing georgina.hurley@yorkshirewater.co.uk