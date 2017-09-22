Five more protesters charged over anti-fracking protests in North Yorkshire

Have your say

Five more people have been charged with offences relating to ongoing anit-fracking protests in North Yorkshire.

It takes the total number of people charged with criminal offences this week in connection with demonstrations in the village of Kirby Misperton designed to prevent specialist equipment getting on to a planned test-fracking site to nine.

The five new people to be charged over events on Thursday include an 18-year-old woman accused of assaulting two police officers.

A 26-year-old woman has been charged with obstructing a police officer, while a 33-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman and a 44-year-old woman have all been charged with obstructing the highway.

All five will appear at York Magistrates Court next month.