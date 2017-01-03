Five people arrested after man shot dead by police on M62

Five people have been arrested after a man was shot and killed by police on the M62 motorway in West Yorkshire.

Three people were arrested during the 'pre planned operation' in which the man was shot.

Mohammed Yassar Yaqub

A further two people were arrested after the incident.

A statement issued by West Yorkshire Police said: "We can confirm that there were five arrests in total during the operation, three from the incident above and a further two from a related stop of another vehicle in the Chain Bar area of Bradford at about the same time.

"There are no further details at present. The incident remains with the Independent Police Complaints Commission for investigation."

The man has been named as Mohammed Yassar Yaqub - READ THE FULL REPORT ON THE INCIDENT HERE: http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/crime/police-shoot-man-dead-in-planned-operation-near-m62-in-huddersfield-1-8314443

His family have released a statement saying they are 'distraught' and 'in shock': http://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/family-of-man-shot-dead-by-police-on-m62-issue-statement-1-8315840

And armed police have been outside the man's home today, as seen in this VIDEO: http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/video-armed-police-gather-outside-home-of-man-shot-dead-on-m62-motorway-1-8315795