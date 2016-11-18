Five questioned after nightclub break-in

Five men have been questioned in connection with a break-in where an apology note was sent to a Cleethorpes nightclub boss after it was raided.

The break-in happened on Sunday, November 6, when a group of six men were walking past the Barcelona Club in Grant Street, at around 6.10am.

Two men then kicked open the door, and five people went inside and stole alcohol from behind the bar after searching the premises.

But bizarrely, an apology note and money were sent to the manager of the club later that day.

The group fled in the directionof the Swashbuckle pub.

All six men were said to be between 17 and 23-years-old, white and of slim build.

Four had dark brown hair, one was fair haired and the sixth had light brown hair.

Five men were yesterday voluntarily interviewed by police after being identified on CCTV.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 2226917.