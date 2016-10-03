Five things to know about today’s news in Yorkshire

Don’t have the time to read the news in the morning?

No worries, here’s a review today’s key headlines in Yorkshire.

1. Clarity as May sets out her Brexit timetable

Theresa May has declared that she means ‘business’ after finally setting out a timetable for Britain’s exit from the European Union. The Prime Minister also warned that she would not allow Scotland’s ‘divisive nationals’ to undermine the United Kingdom as she confirmed that Article 50 will be triggered by the end of next March. The announcement paves the way for Brexit to take place by the summer of 2019 - a year ahead of the scheduled date of the next general election. She also said that the next Queen’s speech will include a Great Repeal Bill which will give Parliament total jurisdiction to determine new laws.

2. New wine in an old bottle for Compo’s TV home

Six years after the final episode of Last of the Summer Wine was broadcast, a permanent exhibition set up at much-loved character Compo’s on-screen home still draws “fanatical” visitors from across the globe. Chris and Sue Gardner, the couple who have spent 13 years running the Holmfirth tourist attraction, are looking for ‘new blood’ to take the reins - despite this August being one of the business’s busiest since they took it over. The pair were not fans of the show, but spotted an opportunity when its former owners decided to move on. They fear that if a buyer is not found it may well be last orders for the memories of a television classic.

3. Celebrating ‘excellence and genius’ behind the first High Speed Train

A plaque celebrating the 40th anniversary of a train that revolutionised travel across the country has been presented at a special ceremony. The commemoration event, at the National Railway Museum in York, took place yesterday and original cars from the first High Speed Train were on show. This train was first unveiled in 1976 and included the HST 43 Power car, which had been restored for the event. A plaque celebrating the milestone was presented to the head curator Andrew McClean in the museum’s Great Hall.

4. Something big brewing in the craft beer field

A boom in the popularity of small-scale breweries means Yorkshire has emerged as a capital of craft beer. Nationwide the number of breweries has risen eight per cent in the last year, and 65 per cent in the last five years. With dozens of new breweries opening in Yorkshire, experts say the region has become a centre of excellence for one of the country’s most booming industries. There are now estimated 1,700 breweries in the UK.

5. Pledge aiming to turn tide for resort’s educational standards

A project to attract and retain more good teachers in a coastal town is being carried out as part of a major drive to raise school standards. North Yorkshire County Council is to spend £750,000 on the Scarborough pledge. It involves several new schemes to help early years, primary and secondary schools in the area. One of the key areas of work for North Yorkshire’s plan is looking to tackle teacher recruitment on the coast as well as improve teaching, staff training and development.

