Five things to know about today’s news in Yorkshire

Don’t have the time to read the news in the morning?

No worries, here’s a review today’s key headlines in Yorkshire.

1. Sterling plunges over fears of ‘hard’ Brexit

Financial markets are in for a prolonged period of uncertainty as the UK heads towards a ‘hard Brexit’, a leading business organisation has warned. The value of the pound plunged to a 31-year low against the dollar, with investors being spooked by a series of announcements at the conservative party conference as Britain prepares to leave the European Union. Prime Minister Theresa May suggested that regaining control of immigration would take priority ahead of access to the single market. The PM also said that the two-year process of negotiating Brexit under Article 50 would start by the end of March next year.

Read more here

2. Marathon target no challenge for veteran runner

Anastasia Lincoln’s 50th birthday served as an inspiration to start running. This weekend, the 61-year-old from Bradford is set to complete her 100th marathon when she takes part in the Plusnet Yorkshire Marathon in York. Her first event was the race for Life when she did five kilometres with a friend as they wanted to raise money for charity. That was the start of much bigger things. It is a remarkable achievement to have completed so many marathons for someone who had done no running at all except as a schoolgirl.

Read more in today’s Yorkshire Post

3. Over half of NHS groups failing cancer patients in Yorkshire

More than half of NHS groups in Yorkshire are failing cancer patients when it comes to diagnosis and treatment, new ratings show. Data from NHS England reveals that 14 of the 22 clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) in the region are performing poorly when it comes to diagnosing patients quickly, ensuring they get prompt treatment and boosting one-year survival rates. The figures shed light on stark differences in the quality of care across the country, with just 22 CCGs achieving the two highest ratings of ‘top performing’ or ‘performing well’. Nationally, one in nine of the groups was rated as ‘need improvement’ or ‘greatest need for improvement’.

Read more here

4. A fifth of over-40s have not discussed pensions

More than one in five over-40s have never discussed their financial plans for retirement with their partner, a survey has found. Women could be particularly at risk from not discussing their later life plans - as many expect to rely fully on their partner’s income when they retire, according to the research from Prudential. The survey of more than 1,000 people aged 40 and over and who live with a spouse or partner found 22 per cent had never talked with them about their financial plans for retirement. Those who had discussed their retirement finances estimated that they will live on a joint annual retirement income averaging nearly £28,500.

Read more here

5. Yorkshire second to London for mobile 4G access

Yorkshire and the Humber is second only to London when it comes to mobile 4G access - but providers must do more to improve their networks, researchers say. Mobile users in London can access a 4G signal 69.7 per cent of the time but those in Wales - the worst region for accessibility in the UK - can only connect 35.4 per cent of the time. The second best area in the UK for 4G access is Yorkshire and the Humber, according to research by consumer group Which? and independent mobile coverage analyst OpenSignal. Although London is the best for 4G connections, it has the lowest average for 4G download speeds of all of the 12 Uk regions in the study.

Read more in today’s Yorkshire Post