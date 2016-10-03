Five things you need to know in Leeds today

If you didn’t read the paper this morning - we’ve got you covered. Here are today’s top stories.

1. Family pays tribute after death of Leeds teenager Ed Cooper

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to 18-year-old Ed Cooper from Guiseley who was found dead at a hall of residence at Manchester Metropolitan University on Wednesday. Mr Cooper’s family released a statement paying tribute to him and said: “Ed was a big personality who lived life to the full. We loved him dearly and we will miss him so much.” The teen’s friends and family have been leaving messages on a Facebook group to celebrate his life. Greater Manchester Police found Mr Cooper’s body after they were called by the ambulance. The cause of the teen’s death remains unclear.

Read full story here

2. Call to take control of former Leeds pub site ‘eyesore’

Councillors are reviewing plans to take control of an “eyesore” in Tingley. The land, which was formerly the site of the White Bear pub, was the subject of five failed applications by McDonald’s to build a restaurant and drive-through. Morley Borough Independents councillors said the site has fallen into disrepair and become an eyesore in the community and are considering asking Leeds City Council to use compulsory purchase powers to take control of the site.

Read full story here

3. Leeds ‘a capital’ for new craft brewery trend

Leeds has emerged as a capital of craft beer as new figures show the numbers of breweries has risen eight per cent in the last year and 65 per cent in the last five years. Experts say the city has become a centre of excellence for one of the country’s most booming industries as new breweries continue to open. Rob Hepworth, assistant manager at Brewery Tap in Leeds said the success of the city’s breweries can be attributed to people’s change of taste. He said: “People are drinking less. So they want to make sure that what they are having is really nice.”

Read full story here

4. Threats and verbal abuse claims on Leeds cycle superhighway

Residents are claiming they are being verbally abused and threatened by cyclists on the new £29 cycle superhighway in Armley. Stanningley Road residents said they are being repeatedly sworn at by cyclists travelling in the wrong direction after pointing out the cycle lane is a one-way system. The 23km City Connect cycle superhighway between Leeds and Bradford was opened in June. Ellie Maxwell, who lives on Stanningley Road, said cyclists travel in both directions of the one-way system and “get a mouthful of abuse” if they are told they are going the wrong way. A City Connect spokeswoman said the group “regularly attended” Armley ward forum meetings to discuss issues raised by local residents.

Read full story here

5. Hunt begins for your Leeds Pub of the Year 2016

The Yorkshire Evening Post is looking to find Leeds’ best pub of 2016. The perfect pub could be a cosy traditional ale house with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint. The list of nominations of pubs that will compete for the title have been drawn up and will be published in the paper and online over the next two weeks for readers to vote on their favourite.

The closing date for nominations is 10am on Friday October 22.

See list of pubs here