Five things you need to know in Yorkshire’s news today

If you didn’t have the time to pick up the paper this morning - we’ve got you covered. These are the top five stories in Yorkshire today.

1. UK will have ‘unique’ status in Europe after Brexit

Britain will get a bespoke Brexit deal that will set it apart from the rest of Europe. As Prime Minister Theresa May has continued to say: “Brexit means Brexit.” The PM said earlier that there would be no second EU referendum and there will be no attempt to stay in the EU. Mrs May made it clear that the UK will be leaving the EU, but not Europe and she does not intend to return to Parliament to get approval for her model of Brexit.

2. Impact of health strike on patients is revealed.

Earlier this year doctors across Yorkshire went on strike over a dispute between the British Medical Association and Government over a new junior doctor contract. Now, junior doctors are planning to stage five days strikes over the new contract for training medics. The strikes are due to take place between the hours of 8am and 5pm between Monday, September 12 and Friday September 16.

But, new figures are showing that the strikes that took place earlier this year resulted in about 10,000 appointments and operations cancellations. More than 2,000 outpatient appointments were cancelled in April in Leeds alone, and 300 day or inpatient cases.

3. Drug trial hope over Alzheimer’s

A long-awaited drug treatment which can halt Alzheimer’s disease may be on the horizon after promising results from an early stage clinical trial. A chief scientific officer at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said that a study has shown the drug aducanumab may slow memory and thinking decline in people with early Alzheimer’s. Experts are careful not bring false hopes, but the exploratory trial is painting a positive picture.

4. Jeremy Corbyn tries to neutralise complaints of failure to support women

Jeremy Corbyn has moved to counter criticism that he has failed to support women as a Labour leader with a raft of new policies. The Labour leader has promised tougher laws on online harassment against women and promised to support all-women shortlists for Labour candidates. Mr Corbyn went on to say he will take action to “remove the barriers in our society to women achieving full equality.”

5. Results from Transfer Day

Here are some of the Premiere league and Football League Club done deals as of last night.

Hull City Ins: David Marshall (Cardiff City, £3.5m), Ryan Mason (Tottenham Hotspur, £13m), Will Keane (Manchester United, £1m),

Middlesbrough Ins: Marten De Roon (Atalanta, £11m), Viktor Fischer (Ajax, £3.8m), Bernardo Espinosa (Sporting Gijon),

Barnsley Ins: Tom Bradshaw (Walsall, £650,000), George Moncur (Colchester, £500,000), Cole Kpekawa (QPR, £400,000),

Leeds United Ins: Kemar Roofe (Oxford, £3m), Marcus Antonsson (Kalmar, £1.6m), Liam Bridcutt (Sunderland, £1.5m), Luke Ayling (Bristol City, £750,000)

